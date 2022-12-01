Nelly Pops in Spiked Silver Christian Louboutin Sneakers at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Nelly will present Diane Sullivan with the FNAA Hall of Fame Award tonight in New York.

On the red carpet, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a white T-shirt with black jeans. Giving his neutral ensemble a burst of pattern was a black collared coach jacket, complete with two front breast pockets and a pointed collar. Giving the piece added edge was a white print featuring illustration-like images, peppered with symbols including a reaper, checkerboard panels and scribbles. A shining silver necklace, bracelet, watch and stud earrings completed his ensemble.

Nelly attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Nelly slipped into a pair of dynamic Christian Louboutin sneakers. His high-stop style included paneled leather uppers in shiny metallic silver leather. The high-shine pair, accented by white laces and flat white soles, was completed with a mix of pyramid-shaped and rounded studs for an added burst of edgy textured glamour.

A closer look at Nelly’s Louboutin sneakers. CREDIT: Getty Images

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents, and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.

