A Boisterous Nelly Starts Friendly Competition With Idris Elba, Reunites With Fergie at FNAAs 2022

“I don’t think she’s going to retire. She can’t sit still,” Nelly told the crowd.

A power trio: Fergie, Diane Sullivan and Nelly at the 2022 FNAAs CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Sullivan also brought in another famous friend to help her celebrate her big honor: Fergie. The songstress partnered with Caleres for many years on her former shoe collection, and was there to help the company celebrate its 100th anniversary on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. “I think the trades completely stopped that afternoon when Fergie walked through the floor,” Sullivan joked.

It was a sweet reunion for Nelly and Fergie, who posed together on the red carpet 14 years after they teamed up on their song “Party People.”