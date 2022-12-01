Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division.

While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold watch, wide bangle and hoop earrings for a metallic twist.

Jasmine Jordan attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Jordan laced into a set of sneakers from Jordan Brand. Her style included black leather uppers with perforated toes, as well as thick white rubber soles. The style brought a sporty finish to her outfit, while remaining neutrally sharp to form a monochrome look from head to toe.

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.

