How Merrell’s Focus on Women and Product Innovation Earned It the 2022 FNAA Brand of the Year Award

After two years of discovery brought on by the pandemic, Merrell spent much of 2022 focused on promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors, while also delivering compelling and accessible product to the marketplace.

That resulted in big sales gains. In the third quarter ended Oct. 1, Merrell posted total revenue of $198.6 million, up 33.6% year over year.

Here, brand leader Chris Hufnagel, who was recently promoted to president of parent company Wolverine Worldwide’s Active Group, reveals the ways Merrell stood out in 2022.

FOCUSING ON WOMEN

An image from the Merrell “More Less” campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Merrell

Building on its strong women’s products, Merrell increased its focus on its female consumers this year through compelling marketing and organic community initiatives. One highlight was the “More Less” campaign that launched in March. It took aim at the gimmicks of the self-care industry and encouraged women to discover the healing powers of the outdoors.

“When we talked about the self-care industry, there was a strong sentiment that there’s noise filling people’s social channels, and people throughout the pandemic discovered or rediscovered the power of outside,” said Hufnagel. “It’s a great story that resonated with consumers.”

More significant, though — the campaign was 100% female led. “‘More Less’ was envisioned, architected and executed by women,” Hufnagel said.

The company also revealed the Merrell Hiking Club in August. Hufnagel said the goal was to help women connect around their shared love of the outdoors. “How do we provide tools in communities to help women of any ability talk to others who have passion for the outdoors?” he said. “This was an idea that germinated within the teams, and to their credit, it was executed in very short order — and we’re pleased by how consumers reacted to it.”