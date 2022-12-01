Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Sneakers at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown.

Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown.

Jordin Sparks attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair in an updo style, bringing attention to her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Although her gown covered the majority of her footwear, Sparks’ Merrell sneakers peeked outside the skirt. The singer had on a pair of black shoes with a thick cushion on the sole.

Jordin Sparks attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Jordin Sparks, left, and Chris Hufnagel attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Sparks rose to stardom in 2007 after winning season six of “American Idol” at an astonishing 17 years old, becoming the youngest winner in the series’ history. From 2007 onwards, the “No Air” songstress has continued to shake both the music and fashion industries. Sparks has shared her expert taste on and off stage for many years, exploring different silhouettes and ever-trendy footwear along the way. When she’s not commanding the stage and belting high notes, you can find Sparks shimmying her way through the latest season of “Dancing With the Stars” along with her partner Brandon Armstrong.

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents, and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.



PHOTOS: FNAA 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity & Honoree Arrivals