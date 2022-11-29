How Jordan Brand’s Commitment to Women & Black Community Led to Its 2022 FNAA Win

Eclipsing $5 billion in sales is enough to define your year as strong, as is signing sports standouts such as NFL wide receiver Deebo Samuel and NBA rookie Paolo Banchero, or delivering countless hit collaborations with the likes of J Balvin and A Ma Maniére. But if you ask president Craig Williams, the story of Jordan Brand this year was one of people. “We try to do the right thing for our community and consumers. Our efforts are focused on that, and along the way, we sell a few shoes and some apparel,” Williams told FN. That sentiment is echoed by the brand’s top partners. “Jordan Brand consistently lives and actions its values. It’s a testament to who MJ is and the expectation he sets with leadership,” said James Whitner, owner and founder of The Whitaker Group. “Jordan Brand is connected to the hearts of the Black experience — it can’t be gentrified.” Although the athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, one could argue its biggest gains were with women. A June earnings call for parent company Nike Inc. revealed that Jordan Brand’s women’s business has tripled since fiscal 2020. To bolster its presence with female customers this year, the brand debuted its global Women’s Collective in March, featuring 33 people from community-focused and creative industries, who participated in retreats, panels, events and mentorship.

This year, Jordan Brand also made key hires to ensure women are front and center on the executive team. In October, for instance, it tapped Tonia Jones, a 33-year veteran of Nike Inc., as its global VP and GM of women’s. Jones has held several roles at Jordan Brand over the years, including GM of Asia Pacific Latin America from October 2019 to November 2020. And on the athlete front, Jordan Brand this month named 18-year-old Kiki Rice to its roster. Rice, who has committed to play basketball at UCLA, is Jordan Brand’s first name, image and likeness (NIL) signing. “Women’s has been a stated priority for the business for the last several years,” Williams said. “We’ve been very intentional about highlighting her, being intentional about experiences that are focused on her — a complete journey. If we’re doing it right, you will feel the impact of everything we’re doing with women, and it should be expected because we want women to see themselves in this brand alongside men.” Kiki Rice for Jordan Brand. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand Aside from those efforts, Jordan Brand has also continued to focus its energy on the Black community. Most notably, the company announced in August that it has entered a 20-year partnership with Howard University, a historically Black college and university. Together they aim to create academic and athletic opportunities that elevate the Black community.