Jessica Rich Sees Red in Velvet Dress, Matching Opera Gloves & Pointy PVC Mules at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jessica Rich will be honored with the Emerging Talent award at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived at the ceremony at Cipriani South Street, Rich served a monochromatic look on the red carpet.

The shoe designer appeared in a full red velvet ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a plunging red dress. The top of the garment had a halter neck with a plunging neckline. While the skirt included a thigh-high slit and gathered in a knot near the waist.

essica Rich attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

To further elevate the moment, Rich coordinated her dress with matching opera gloves and a diamond choker necklace. The entrepreneur let her caramel tresses cascade on her shoulder and went with soft glam and a neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Rich completed her look with the Racy Mule from her namesake collection. The Racy Mule shoes offer a simplistic style that exudes elegance and class. The slip-on silhouette features a satin insole and sits on a 4.7-inch heel.

(L-R) Jessica Rich and Lameka Fox attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Over the past few years, Rich has made her mark in the footwear industry with a collection of sexy heels that have caught the eye of influential tastemakers like Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner. The designer credits her wholesale partners for the brand’s recent success and rising awareness, citing Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s as some of her strongest relationships.

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.

