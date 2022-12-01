Idris Elba Shines in Studded Suit & Glossy Shoes at FN Achievement Awards With Wife Sabrina Elba

Idris Elba presented the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award to Christian Louboutin tonight at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York. The accomplished actor gleefully embraced the honoree upon acceptance in a sharp black suit and dress shoes. Elba attended with his wife Sabrina Elba. Notably, the couple collaborated on their “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection with Louboutin in 2021.

Christian Louboutin, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York.

Suiting up, Elba’s look consisted of a black blazer lined with silver studs down the lapels, on the pockets, and down the sides of his wide-legged trousers. Underneath the blazer, Elba layered on a black button up and fastened on a matching tie. The addition of silver studs set his suit apart from all the rest, breaking up all the black fabric in turn.

Sticking to the classics, Elba’s look was paired alongside black dress shoes with thin black laces, the leather footwear offering the “Beast” star a wide range of movement while traversing the flash of cameras. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish. The reliable style is a closet staple for many men for its versatility and comfort.

Christian Louboutin, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Sabrina donned a glowing brown gown. Her dark chocolate-toned ensemble included a mock-neck silhouette with long sleeves and a flowing floor-length skirt. Accenting the single-toned piece were shiny rounded gold post earrings.

Due to her gown’s long length, Elba’s shoes were not visible. However, her ensemble likely was complete with coordinating or complementary high-heeled footwear by Louboutin.

Known for his roles as Stringer Bell in the HBO series “The Wire,” and his depiction of Nelson Mandela in the biographical film “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” Elba has managed to cement himself as a master of his craft as well as a household name. Beyond his acting chops, the British thespian is also passionate about the art of dressing up. On and off duty, Elba’s wardrobe often contains exceptional outerwear, tailored designer suits, and an impressive collection of sneakers. More impressive still, the 50-year-old also created his own fashion line entitled DSYF or Don’t Stab Your Future that funds the prevention of knife crime in London.

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.



