Inside the ‘Shoe Oscars’ Biggest Celebrity Moments With Dua Lipa, Christian Louboutin & More From FN Achievement Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards – Inside
Fergie and Nelly
Nicky Hilton
Dua Lipa and Billy Walsh
Nicky Hilton and Michael Atmore
This year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards, known as the “Shoe Oscars,” were packed with an array of star-studded moments, both on and off the red carpet. The event overtook Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 30, packed with the biggest names in the shoe business from celebrities to legendary designers.

The evening kicked off with a red carpet that feted boldface names from start to finish. Dua Lipa particularly made waves in a dark blue leather coat, a spike-trimmed heart-shaped clutch and chunky black Puma sneakers while arriving with Billy Walsh. The duo was awarded with this year’s debut Collection of the Year Award for their Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2 collection.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Dua Lipa attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Footwear News via Getty Images)
Dua Lipa attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York.
CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Nicky Hilton also matched the red carpet in a bow-accented minidress by Self-Portrait with sparkling scarlet Mach & Mach pumps and a crystal-coated Prada mini tote bag. Meanwhile, Jordin Sparks made the case for comfortable style in a set of black Merrell clogs, paired with a long black and white paneled gown with a flowing removable cape. Fergie shut down the carpet while reuniting with fellow musician Nelly in a dynamic black suit, given an added height boost from gothic hidden platform boots by Rick Owens.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Fergie and Nelly attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Footwear News via Getty Images)
(L-R) Fergie and Nelly attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York.
CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Christian Louboutin’s Lifetime Achievement Award speech — one of the night’s first — brought out both laughs and tears as he reflected on over 30 years of business in the shoe industry. The designer opted to accept his awards as a “Great Time Award,” sharing his reflections on life and success with the audience.

“A successful journey was never my goal. My goal was, and always is, to lead a beautiful journey by doing what you love,” Louboutin said during the occasion.

Christian Louboutin, Footwear News Achievement Awards, FNAA, Lifetime Achievement Awards, awards, honors
Christian Louboutin accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 30, 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental. 

PHOTOS: Discover more star arrivals at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards in the gallery.

