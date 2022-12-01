Dua Lipa Thanks Fans in Heartwarming Speech at FN Achievement Awards 2022

(L-R) Honorees Dua Lipa and Billy Walsh accept the Collection of the Year Award onstage during the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York City.

On Wednesday night in New York, Dua Lipa hit the FN Achievement Awards alongside longtime Puma collaborator, designer and songwriter Billy Walsh to receive FN’s first-ever Collection of the Year Award for “Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2.”

“I want say a massive thank you to the Puma team for allowing us to take the lead on this and giving us creative control to create something we are really proud of,” Lipa said onstage. “I want to say a massive thank you to the fans, it’s because of them, because they wore the collection and I think that’s the reason why we are up here tonight.

Lipa also added thanks to her design partner Walsh. She said, “It never really feels like work when I work with you. It’s really cool to also have this collection that reminds me of a really great friendship.”

Dua Lipa attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Since 2020, Lipa and Puma have since worked together to help inspire women around the world through global campaigns and her own collections — most notably, the Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2 line, which launched in July.

This second installation of the ongoing Flutur product collaboration with Puma was inspired by Lipa’s Albanian heritage (“flutur” is the Albanian word for “butterfly”). Dua Lipa’s butterfly graphic shares placement with Puma’s fast cat insignia in much of the collection.

Flutur Drop 2 includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks inspired by oldschool rave culture. It also spans over 30 items in inclusive, unisex sizing. Standouts are the flared T7 tracksuit and the unique Cell Dome King sneaker.

The line also features three variations of the Mayze silhouette, including the Mayze, Mayze Boot and Mayze Metallic. Meanwhile, hues of pink, purple and orange define the collection’s color palette that includes holographic details and retro silhouettes shown through striped jerseys, plus more throwback sportswear silhouettes.

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.

