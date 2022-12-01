Christian Louboutin On Accepting the FNAA Lifetime Achievement Award: ‘I’m Not Ready For That’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Honoree Christian Louboutin accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Footwear News via Getty Images)

Christian Louboutin won’t be accepting any end-of-career awards any time soon.

That was the message from the star designer Wednesday night upon accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Footwear New Achievement Awards (FNAAs) in New York.

Instead, the designer renamed the award the “Great Life Achievement Awards,” acknowledging that he there is still plenty that he is working on despite being awarded the major milestone.

“I was questioning myself on the meaning of a Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Louboutin onstage. “To have achieved is very different to be achieved in French. To be achieved means that somehow you are almost dead and someone needs to finish you off. And if you add the word ‘lifetime’ it seems like you are done with your work, at home watching Netlix.”

“Let me tell you, I am not ready for that,” the designer continued. “So this lifetime achievement award can wait. And maybe it could be renamed as the great time achievement awards. Then I’m ready to accept.”

“It’s kind of awkward giving a lifetime achievement award to someone that is still killing the game,” said actor Idris Elba, who presented the award to the designer and has collaborated with Louboutin on the Walk a Mile In My Shoes collaboration.

Louboutin’s proximity to celebrity has certainly helped keep his name in the pop culture lexicon. A steady flow of red-carpet moments and new cameos in TV and film has ensured that the brand remains relevant, especially to a younger audience. But it’s not just about youth or the zeitgeist. For the designer, there is an inherent showmanship, a love of performance, theater and art. And a sense of optimism for the future.

“I’m not nostalgic. For some reason, I have just always loved every step of the way, every period that I had,” Louboutin told FN during his cover shoot interview to honor the occasion.

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the "Shoe Oscars" — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans.