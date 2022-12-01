Christian Louboutin Plays With Patterns in Diamond-Burst Suit & Two-Toned Loafers on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Christian Louboutin brought sharp style to the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The iconic shoe designer arrived with dates Sabrina and Idris Elba in a sharp suit. His ensemble featured sharp trousers with a double-breasted blazer, each in a pine green hue. Giving the set a graphic burst of prints was a green and brown diamond-shaped pattern, covering both pieces to create a monochrome statement. A white collared shirt and pink silky tie finished his attire, as well as a Y2K-worthy denim baseball cap covered with an embroidered red flowers — likely referencing the red hues of his namesake brand’s soles.

Christian Louboutin, Sabrina and Idris Elba attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Louboutin wore a set of leather penny loafers. His ensemble featured round-toed uppers in paneled hues of white and dark brown, creating a two-toned statement that sharply finished his outfit. The style also complemented his ensemble’s brown tones, truly creating a head-to-toe moment.

A closer look at Louboutin’s loafers. CREDIT: Getty Images

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.

