Amina Muaddi Means Business in Short-Sleeved Suit at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Amina Muaddi brought her signature glitz to the red carpet at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where she was honored with the Designer of the Year Award last night.

The shoe designer hit the red carpet at Casa Cipriani in a black suit, featuring a blazer with a double-breasted silhouette, sharp lapels and short sleeves. Adding a dose of glittering glamour was a rectangular silver clutch covered in sparkling crystals, as well as matching layered bracelets and a set of asymmetric drop earrings.

Amina Muaddi attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Muaddi’s shoes could not be seen beneath her suit’s long hems. However, she wore a set of her own statement-making heels for the special occasion.

“I was so passionate, so I was willing to go through any hardship. There’s a reason why only so many people get to this point, because you get tested a lot,” Muaddi shared with FN in her November cover story. “Many times I was close to giving up,” said Muaddi. “I had to part ways with my partner, with producers; I’ve had [orders] canceled. It’s not about what you go through, it’s how you survive the situation and how you thrive after it. It’s a never-ending lesson. Maybe now I don’t have the hardships I had in the beginning, but I have others. It’s a matter of navigating and continuing no matter what.”

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.

PHOTOS: Discover more star arrivals at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards in the gallery.