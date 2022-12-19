VF Corp. Is Reportedly Exploring Selling the JanSport Brand

JanSport logo is seen on a person's backpack in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022.

VF Corp. is in talks to potentially sell its JanSport brand, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The report cited people close to the talks who said a deal could value the backpack and apparel brand at close to $500 million. The report added that a deal has not yet been inked and VF Corp. could still decide not to sell.

VF Corp. declined to comment.

According to a note from Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic, the sale represents the retail company’s decision to shed a “non-core” asset to better focus on its main brands like Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Supreme.

“The last time management discussed the performance of JanSport on an [earnings] call was more than seven years ago, so it would seem the brand isn’t core to the strategy,” Nikic wrote, adding that he is “skeptical” that VF could manage to raise $500 million for the brand.

VF has a history of reshaping its brand portfolio to focus on the core players. In 2018, it separated its more profitable active and outdoor brands from its denim business, creating Kontoor Brands Inc., which houses the Wrangler and Lee brands, as well as VF’s outlet operations. (Kontoor is now an independent, publicly traded company under the stock ticker “KTB.”)