Tracksmith Is Now Making Running Shoes

Tracksmith has expanded into footwear.

The Boston-based running brand, which has delivered stylish performance apparel for years, has revealed its Eliot Runner shoe. The Eliot Runner, according to Tracksmith, was “developed to meet the rigorous demands of the most committed runners” and was created to offer a balance of cushioning and responsiveness “with a classic aesthetic that blazes a new path for performance footwear.”

“Our goal has always been to design products for the specific needs of the committed runner,” Tracksmith founder and CEO Matt Taylor said in a statement. “Although we launched the brand with apparel, footwear has always been a strategic priority given the significant role it plays in a runner’s daily life.”

He continued, “We worked for several years to develop an everyday trainer that would address the fundamental needs of this athlete: versatile performance over a range of speeds and surfaces, with the perfect blend of cushioning and responsiveness. We zeroed in on every detail, tuning and refining the composition of the raw materials, to create a sensation under foot that runners will love.”

Runners in the Tracksmith Eliot Runner shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tracksmith

The look features details synonymous with Tracksmith, such as the sash on the side, the racing stripe on the rear and the woven label on the tongue. Also, the name Eliot is a nod to the brand’s origins. Tracksmith explained Eliot the hare is its logo, the Eliot Lounge is a legendary runner’s bar in Boston and the Eliot Bridge loop is a favorite running route among staffers from the brand’s flagship store and headquarters in Boston’s Back Bay.

As far as tech is concerned, the Tracksmith Eliot Runner features footbeds made from Pebax that the brand said are triple the thickness of normal sockliners, as well as which sit atop firmer and more responsive Pebax midsoles. Additionally, the Eliot Runner comes equipped with engineered mesh uppers, suede collars and eyestays, and durable rubber outsoles. The shoe’s geometry was also of great focus, according to Tracksmith, which was designed to be well-balanced and offer smooth transitions.

Tracksmith confirmed limited quantities of the Eliot Runner will arrive in November and retail for $198. Pairs can be reserved now via Tracksmith.com/eliotrunner. Also, Tracksmith stated the Eliot Runner will be available to preview in person at its London and Chicago Marathon pop-ups, as well as in its Boston store.