Timberland Enters the Metaverse With Gamified Digital Experience Celebrating Its Original Yellow Boot

Timberland is getting in on the metaverse action.

The footwear company has launched a gamified digital experience that allows fans of the brand to explore Timberland’s past, present and future. Called, “TimbsTrails,” the brand’s original yellow boot serves as the experience’s focus.

According to Timberland, consumers can relive the biggest moments of its history through five unique game levels, highlighting the stories, art, music and people that created the culture around the original “Timbs” boot. The sixth and final level will celebrate the brand’s future by highlighting its sustainable GreenStride boot.

Developed in partnership with digital agency R/GA, the experience allows players to collect boot badges as they journey through the first five chapters to “unlock” the final chapter. Players who successfully complete the six-level journey will be eligible to win TimbsTrails prizes, such as a gift card or a pair of Timberland GreenStride boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

The brand noted that this experience will also come to life at Timberland retail stores. New updates to the digital experience will be added each season.

Drieke Leenknegt, VP of global marketing at Timberland, told FN, “Our brand fans have been a driving force in making Timberland the icon it is today, and we’re incredibly excited about the experiential journey we’ve created for them. TimbsTrails provides a unique and entertaining platform to celebrate the footwear innovations and cultural moments that shaped our past, and explore our shared path forward. We’re always looking for new ways to engage our consumers, and TimbsTrails does that across the spectrum — from a gamified digital experience right into our retail stores.”

“Never before has our footwear design timeline been laid out in such an engaging way,” added Chris McGrath, VP of global footwear design at Timberland. “With the iconic 6-inch Classic Boot at the core, we journey through gems like the 3-Eye Handsewn Lug and the Super Boot, all the way to our latest GreenStride eco-innovations. TimbsTrails invites Timberland fans to explore our brand heritage through a digital adventure where they can relive the past, and unlock the future. It’s boot culture at its best.”

Timberland is the latest footwear brand to make a metaverse play. In the last few months, multiple brands have announced forays into the metaverse, either via virtual games, products or NFTs. Brands like Diesel, the Perry Ellis-owned Original Penguin, and Gap have all launched NFTs in recent months. Other companies have indicated plans to make similar moves in trademark filings that would cover their brands in a virtual space.

In December alone, Nike, Adidas and Under Armour all announced new metaverse initiatives. Earlier this month, StockX announced that it is selling its own sneaker NFTs on its marketplace. New Balance filed three trademark applications in mid-January, which outline the potential for the brand to sell virtual shoes, clothing and sports equipment under the New Balance name. Gucci announced it is teaming up with animated celebrity and digital collectibles creator Superplastic to launch a slew of new NFT releases. And, Prada joined forces yet again with Adidas for their latest “re-source” NFT project created in partnership with digital artist Zach Lieberman.