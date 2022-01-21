Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Brand Is the Official Footwear Partner of UFC

Ahead of the UFC 270 this weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock brand has been announced as the official footwear partner of UFC.

Under the multi-year agreement, Johnson’s performance brand with Under Armour will provide footwear to all UFC athletes and their corner teams. The footwear will be a part of the athletes’ UFC Fight Kits and will be worn during all official UFC Fight Week activities, workouts, weigh-ins and more.

“UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet,” said Dwayne Johnson in a statement. “I am proud, grateful and humbled that my innovative Project Rock training shoe is now the official global footwear partner of UFC.”

Johnson and Under Armour launched Project Rock in 2017. The brand, which includes apparel as well as footwear, celebrates perseverance, hard work, and powering through difficult workouts to become better.

Under the new partnership, UFC athletes will receive the Project Rock BSR training shoes and Project Rock slides and will eventually receive a special edition colorway of Project Rock x UFC co-branded BSR 2 training shoes in the summer of 2022.

Overall, the partnership is expected to bring more awareness and visibility to the Project Rock brand via UFC’s reach from its global broadcasts. Project Rock x UFC footwear will also be available for consumer purchase online and in certain stores later in the year.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dwayne Johnson and his Project Rock brand to incorporate this innovative footwear into UFC’s iconic fight kits,” said UFC SVP of global consumer products Tracey Bleczinski. “The core mission of the Project Rock brand, to help individuals in their journey achieve greatness by equipping them with the right tools, aligns with UFC fighters’ determination, dedication, and perseverance, as they pursue greatness in their own right — both inside and outside of the Octagon.”

Other brands have also announced new apparel and footwear focused campaigns ahead of the UFC 270, which will feature a heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou. Earlier this week, Gymshark revealed a community-focused campaign starring its sponsored power-punching champion Francis Ngannou. The “United We Sweat” campaign highlights the values of fostering and celebrating community, which is important to Gymshark and Ngannou.