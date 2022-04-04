SoleSavy Enters the Metaverse With an NFT and Sneaker Created by Former Jordan Brand Designers

SoleSavy is entering the metaverse.

The sneaker community, which was founded by Dejan Pralica and Justin Dusanj in 2018, announced today that it will release a limited-edition custom sneaker and NFT on April 18 dubbed the SS4. According to SoleSavy, owners of the SS4 will receive benefits that include access to its future NFT drops, sneaker releases, member-only events and more.

“We’re really excited to introduce the SS4 sneaker and NFT, unlocking the next level of consumer experiences both in the real world and the metaverse,” Pralica, who also serves as CEO, said in a statement. “The SS4 will allow SoleSavy to create a new consumer journey that doesn’t end at the point-of-sale, extending our mission to serve the most loyal sneaker enthusiasts.”

To create the SS4, SoleSavy tapped some of the best talent in the sneaker industry. The SS4 was created by Gemo Wong, the former senior design director of special projects at Jordan Brand who is now a creative consultant and advisor at Cactus Jack LLC, and former Jordan Brand senior designer Justin Taylor. Some of Wong and Taylor’s past beloved creations include the Travis Scott x Jordan Brand looks, the Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaborations and the signature basketball shoe franchises for NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

Justin Taylor (L) and Gemo Wong with the SoleSavy SS4. CREDIT: Courtesy of SoleSavy

SoleSavy said the SS4 — which will have the ability to unlock virtual and physical experiences — took nine months to design, was conceptualized via Zoom and was manufactured at Garrixon Studios in Philadelphia.

The SS4, according to SoleSavy, was built for the everyday sneakerhead, and was created with easy wear, style, comfort and wearable colors in mind. The sneaker features design elements such as a glow in the dark sole unit, subtle SoleSavy branding throughout and premium packaging.

SoleSavy confirmed it will release 2,018 SS4 NFTs and 2,018 physical sneakers for the public, not including members — a nod to when the company was founded. Also, all 7,000 SoleSavy members will have access. SoleSavy said a maximum of three NFTs may be minted per wallet, and all SS4 NFT’s are minted on the Ethereum Blockchain.

Since its debut in 2018, SoleSavy has been a mainstay in headlines, most notably when it announced in June 2021 that it had raised $12.5 million in Series A funding, led by Bedrock Capital and joined by several notable investors.

The company has also tapped renowned industry talent in its four years to lead the way, including FN cover star Anna Bediones as director of strategy for women’s and Mitchell Holder as SVP of marketing in March 2021, and Marco Henry Negrete as VP of content and communications the previous month.