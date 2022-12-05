Scottie Pippen to Release NFTs Inspired by Sneakers Worn During His Famed NBA Career

The legacy of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen is being celebrated through a new digital sneaker collaboration with Web3 entertainment company Orange Comet.

According to the company, this launch marks its first foray into digital wearable fashion as it celebrates the basketball legend’s love for sneakers, his legacy, and his curiosity of Web3.

In an interview with FN, Pippen expressed his curiosity in the metaverse and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). “I have been getting into the NFT market lately and I wanted to do something more in the basketball shoe field, so I thought this collaboration would help me do that,” Pippen told FN.

“I’m so excited to bring my fans a newfound way to be part of my life, my basketball career, and my love of sneakers through this special NFT collaboration with Orange Comet,” the Basketball Hall of Famer added. “I’m deeply committed to staying connected with audiences everywhere and the metaverse is making that possible by enabling unique and out-of-the-box moments that bring people into my world on a personal level.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Orange Comet

This special limited collection, part of Orange Comet’s new “Cørrupted” series, will drop Tuesday, Dec. 20 on OpenSea and will consist of only 1,000 pairs of Pippen Sneaker NFTs, known as the SP33 Collection. Inspired by styles worn by Pippen throughout his basketball career, each NFT sneaker will feature 3D animations and will be built as a Metaverse-ready digital asset – ready to be worn by an avatar in just about any digital ecosystem.

Accompanying each pair of sneakers is a mystery box that can be claimed by each buyer, which will be unlocked in 2023 for those who hold on to it until the future reveal, Orange Comet said. Additionally, all 1,000 owners of these metawear sneakers will get Allow List access to Orange Comet’s Cørrupted physical and digital wearables coming in 2023.

The launch of this collection will also allow select consumers intimate access to Pippen. One NFT purchaser (plus their one guest) will get a VIP hometown tour with Pippen to see where the legacy started. The experience includes a private dinner with the NBA legend.

Further, two NFT holders (each with a guest) at random will receive a private golf outing with Pippen that includes a lunch after the 18 holes are finished.

What’s more, 33 NFTs purchasers will be randomly selected to receive a pair of physical sneakers autographed by Pippen, and additional 33 holders will receive a QR code to redeem $100 off any purchase from Stadium Goods.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Orange Comet

“I’m really excited about this entire project,” Pippen told FN. From the shoes to the colorways, this is something I think is going to go over well. We are being trendsetters here. We are the trailblazers in this market, especially for an athlete. So I’m really excited and looking forward to hearing the response back from the public.”

Dave Broome, CEO and co-founder of Orange Comet, added: “Anyone who has followed Scottie over his legendary career knows that he brings passion to everything he takes on and as a company striving to deliver the best creative content for the Web3 space, it was a perfect marriage from ‘jump ball.’”

Currently, fans can sign up for exclusive early access to this NFT collection via the Scottie Pippen Allow List on ScottiePippenNFTs.com. In addition to early access, 333 allow list members’ wallets will be randomly selected to receive a future free special edition Pippen NFT basketball presented in a state-of-the-art glass case, a true masterpiece on its own, designed by Orange Comet, gifted from Scottie Pippen to his allow list members.

And in March 2023, Orange Comet will be fully releasing Cørrupted sentient bots, programmable NFTs that will enhance fans’ ability to be part of some of the biggest collabs in the wearables space.