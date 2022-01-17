Scarpa and Speedland Bolster Their Athlete Rosters With Bode Miller and Dylan Bowman

The athlete rosters of Scarpa and Speedland have new additions.

Mountain sports-focused brand Scarpa has added famed alpine ski racer Bode Miller to its athlete roster. Although he is the most recent addition, Miller is quite familiar with the brand. Scarpa said Miller wore its climbing shoes as a child climbing with his family, and then adding its other products for outdoor adventures since.

“My goal has always been to evolve the sport of skiing and the equipment we use,” Miller said in a statement. “A partnership with Scarpa is a natural fit with the company’s long standing track record of developing innovative new ski boots, and innovative footwear for all aspects of the mountains. I’m excited to work with the Scarpa team on their launch of a new line of boots for fall 2022, and other new ski boots in the future.”

In a statement, Scarpa confirmed it will unveil its first collection of ski boots focused on the alpine-ski world, dubbed Quattro, at Outdoor Retailer, which is scheduled for Jan. 26-28. To reveal the collection, which is part of its fall ’22 range, the brand will host an event the night before the start of OR with Miller, Scarpa-sponsored skier Chris Davenport and others.

As for Speedland, the newest addition to its athlete roster is decorated professional trail runner Dylan Bowman.

“We are thrilled to be working with Dylan as an athlete partner,” Speedland co-founder Dave Dombrow said in a statement. “Dylan has an incredible global running resume in premier races and will be a great asset to help shape our product insight. And we look forward to supporting and working with his podcast ‘Freetrail,’ allowing us to communicate directly with our core audience.”

What’s more, Speedland announced it is now the title sponsor for The Gorge Waterfalls 50/100K Race which is the qualifying race for the Western States.

“This race starts and finishes at Cascade Locks, not far from Portland, our homebase,” Speedland co-founder Kevin Fallon said in a statement. “This is one example of Speedland strengthening our commitment to trail running and racing but also allows us to directly support the origin of Speedland.”