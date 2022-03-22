Ryka Is Launching the First Sneakers Made for Active Pregnant Women

Ryka is living up to its mantra of “made for women.”

The athletic label, which is a division of Caleres, has created the first so-called maternity sneaker collection, made especially for expectant moms.

The capsule line, called Ryka Xpectfit, is set to hit stores and Ryka.com in May, just in time for Mother’s Day. It consists of three styles: the Love Life casual sneaker and Laid Back slip-on mule that are meant for everyday wear. And the Lovable style is a performance sneaker made for more active pregnant women.

All the shoes are equipped with OrthoLite foam insoles and the brand’s proprietary Rezorb-Lite cushioning, as well as high-traction rubber outsoles. But most importantly, the styles are designed to adjust along with a woman’s changing feet.

For many women, footwear becomes a challenge in the last months of pregnancy, when it is increasingly difficult to reach your feet to lace up sneakers. And many moms-to-be experience swelling in their legs and feet, which makes it tough to slip on your favorite shoes. (You might recall when Jessica Simpson posted surprising images of her swollen feet while pregnant with her second daughter.)

Ryka aims to solve all those problems with sneakers that are easy to slip on and feature Velcro straps or toggle closures that give an adjustable fit.

The shoes also can blend well into any wardrobe thanks to their neutral color palette and budget-friendly prices. The Love Life sneaker, which retails for $120, comes in gray, white and black. The Laid Back mule, priced at $100, is offered in black and a pale pink. And the Lovable performance shoe, also $120, comes in black, navy and gray.

In recent years, athletic companies have begun to increasingly address the needs of pregnant women after several female athletes, including Olympian Allyson Felix, pointed out discriminatory behavior at industry giant Nike. The Swoosh subsequently revised its policies for athletes. And it — and other brands — have followed up with collections aimed at this segment of the women’s market, though the products have been limited to fitness apparel. Up to now, footwear has remained a largely overlooked category.