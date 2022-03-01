The PGA Tour Taps Nobull as Its Official Training Apparel and Footwear

Nobull has just made further inroads in golf with its latest partnership.

Today, the brand synonymous with the CrossFit community has been named the the official training apparel and footwear of the PGA Tour. According to a statement, Nobull signed a multiyear partnership to become designated as the official training apparel and footwear of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions, as well as the umbrella sponsor of PGA Tour Active through 2027.

“We are thrilled to partner with a premier organization like the PGA Tour and introduce our brand to the global golf community,” Nobull chief marketing officer Todd Meleney said in a statement. “Nobull is a training brand for people who work hard and don’t believe in excuses, and we’re excited to support the PGA Tour and golfers who put in the work off the course each and every day. Through training, this partnership will amplify the evolution of golfers as athletes.”

According to a statement, as part of the PGA Tour’s Official Marketing Partner program, Nobull will create custom content within PGA Tour Active, a platform dedicated to the health, fitness and lifestyles of professional golfers. Also, Nobull products will be available at the PGA Tour’s mobile fitness centers, dubbed Player Performance Centers, which travel to events to provide fitness and training equipment, as well as recovery technology, to players on-site.

The statement also confirmed pro golfer Scott Stallings, a Nobull athlete, will work with PGA Tour Player Performance Center trainers on training and performance content for PGA Tour Active, and will also host community workouts at Tour events.

“We are excited to partner with Nobull to provide athletic footwear, apparel and training expertise in our Player Performance Centers,” PGA Tour EVP of corporate partnerships Brian Oliver said in a statement. “Our golfers recognize the importance of proper training in order to reach peak performance and aid with career longevity. Nobull will provide our athletes with the resources and tools needed to achieve their training goals.”

Nobull has kept itself in the news as of late, mostly with product releases. Mid-February, the brand debuted its Trainer+ silhouette, a look built with comfort, stability in mind. A week earlier, Nobull added a road-ready running shoe to its range, the Runner+.