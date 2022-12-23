Patagonia to Close All Stores And Give Workers a Paid Week Off For Holidays

Patagonia is once again shutting down its North American stores, warehouse and offices for the week after Christmas, giving employees a week of paid time off to rest and recharge.
North American employees will receive paid time off between Dec. 25 through Jan. 1, CEO Ryan Gellert announced in a release.
“We believe in providing quality of life for our people,” Gellert said in a statement. “I want to thank Patagonia’s incredible employees for an amazing year of working to save our home planet, and I want to thank our nonprofit partners and customers for their continued support and friendship.”
The outdoor apparel maker first instituted the practice last year and said at the time that while it’s e-commerce site would be open, no orders would ship during the holiday period.
It is has become increasingly common for major retailers to close their doors on certain major holidays like Thanksgiving. Walmart, Kohl’s, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more kept their doors closed on Thanksgiving this year. And Target said that its decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving became permanent as of 2021.
Still, Patagonia’s week-long paid holiday break initiative is an outlier in an industry that typically runs major sales drives in stores the week after Christmas.