Patagonia to Close All Stores And Give Workers a Paid Week Off For Holidays

Patagonia is once again shutting down its North American stores, warehouse and offices for the week after Christmas, giving employees a week of paid time off to rest and recharge.

North American employees will receive paid time off between Dec. 25 through Jan. 1, CEO Ryan Gellert announced in a release.

“We believe in providing quality of life for our people,” Gellert said in a statement. “I want to thank Patagonia’s incredible employees for an amazing year of working to save our home planet, and I want to thank our nonprofit partners and customers for their continued support and friendship.”

The outdoor apparel maker first instituted the practice last year and said at the time that while it’s e-commerce site would be open, no orders would ship during the holiday period.

It is has become increasingly common for major retailers to close their doors on certain major holidays like Thanksgiving. Walmart, Kohl’s, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more kept their doors closed on Thanksgiving this year. And Target said that its decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving became permanent as of 2021.

Still, Patagonia’s week-long paid holiday break initiative is an outlier in an industry that typically runs major sales drives in stores the week after Christmas.

Patagonia is known for its efforts to adhere to its values as company, including protecting the planet and its employees. The company was one of the first major U.S. retailers to close during the onset of COVID-19.And in September, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard said he is transferring ownership of the privately-held business, reportedly valued at $3 billion, to a nonprofit and specially designated trust. The move was meant to ensure that the company’s profits are completely reinvested in the business or used to further values and goals related to the environment.

