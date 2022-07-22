Oofos Teams Up With Bauer for Recovery Slides Made for Hockey Players

Oofos has revealed a collaboration geared toward helping hockey players recover.

The active recovery footwear brand has teamed up with Bauer Hockey on a collection of “Next Game” slides that Oofos said allows athletes “to start the recovery process the minute they step off the ice.”

“As the leader in active recovery footwear, Oofos is dedicated to maximizing athlete performance,” Oofos president Steve Gallo said in a statement. “There is no better feeling than pulling off skates after a tough game or training session and stepping into a pair of Oofos. We share Bauer’s commitment to player performance and are thrilled to work together to help boost recovery between skating sessions and make it easier for hockey players to perform at their best, day after day.”

The collaborative “Next Game” slide collection features two styles: the Sport Flex slide, which is executed in white and black, and the Sport slide in black with gold accents.

Bauer Hockey x Oofos “Next Game” Sport slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Oofos