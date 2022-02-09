Nobull Continues to Expand Its Product Range With a New Running Shoe and the Launch of a Run Club

Nobull is once again expanding its product range, this time with a plush-cushioned shoe for runners.

Arriving Feb. 11 via Nobullproject.com is the Nobull Runner+, a high-performance running shoe created more comfort, responsiveness and stability in mind.

To achieve this, the brand synonymous with CrossFit equipped its Runner+ with comfort-focused and lightweight Pebax foam midsoles, seamless one-piece construction uppers made with engineered mesh and full-length nylon plates to serve as a flexible springboard for energy return. Also, the look features multi-environment rubber outsoles, breathable mesh tongues, internal collar padding and removable molded anatomical sockliners.

The shoe will retail for $179 and debut in three colorways: black, white and magenta.

Nobull Runner+ in magenta. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Aside from the running shoe, the brand also revealed the Nobull Run Club, which it described as a community for “passionate runners, created to support and inspire runners from all backgrounds.” Breaking down its purpose further, Nobull said its run club is a space for “to build relationships, try new gear and participate in community events — both online and in person.”

According to Nobull, the first 1,000 customers to purchase the Runner+ shoe will receive an invite to join its run club, and members will gain access to Nobull Connect, its digital community, which is a hub for athletes to share stories and tips on running, training, recovery and wellness.

Nobull Runner+ in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Nobull made its entry into run in May 2018 with the launch of its Knit Runner, a lightweight and breathable look that was made for runs on all terrains. In June 2020, Nobull added another running shoe to its product offering, the Mesh Runner, built with a minimalist and deconstructed design to keep it lightweight, breathable and flexible. The brand’s first trail runner arrived in October 2020, the Matryx Trail Runner, which Nobull described as a look “built for conditioning through any condition.”

Long synonymous with CrossFit, the brand made the association official in March 2021 when it became the title sponsor, as well as a footwear and apparel sponsor, for the CrossFit Games. The partnership began with the 2021 Nobull CrossFit Games, and it will extend for at least three years.