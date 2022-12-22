Netflix Members Will Soon Be Able to Stream Nike Training Club Content

Nike and Netflix have teamed up on an effort aimed at making sport more accessible.

The athletic giant announced Wednesday that Nike Training Club (NTC) content will be offered to the 223 million members of the streaming service starting Dec. 30. According to Nike, Netflix members will have access to more than 90 workouts “that cater to all fitness levels, require minimal to no equipment and span a broad range of workout types, lengths and intensities.”

Breaking down the initiative further, Nike said in a statement that the NTC workouts offered via Netflix will feature a dozen of its world-class trainers — including Joe Holder, Kirsty Godso and Betina Gozo — and that each training program will include multiple episodes, with more than 30 hours of sessions released in two parts.

Nike will launch five training programs on Dec. 30. The programs include “Kickstart Fitness with the Basics” (13 episodes), “Two Weeks to a Stronger Core” (seven episodes), “Fall in Love with VinyasaYoga” (six episodes), “HIT & Strength with Tara” (14 episodes) and “Feel-Good Fitness” (six episodes).