Nike Suspends Relationship with Manchester United Striker Following Abuse Allegations

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood during the training session at the AON Training Complex, Manchester.

Nike is cutting ties with Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood in light of allegations concerning domestic assault and rape.

The 20-year-old English athlete was accused of assault and violence after images and videos surfaced online that appeared to show injuries on a woman allegedly inflicted by Greenwood. The images, originally posted on a woman’s Instagram account, showed bruising and bleeding on her body. Included in the posts was an audio recording that appeared to record Greenwood allegedly assaulting the woman.

Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, confirmed that it had suspended its relationship with the athlete in the wake of the allegations.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” a Nike spokesperson said in a statement.

According to a report from the Greater Manchester Police, which did not mention any suspect or victim by name, police were made aware of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.” Police confirmed that following an investigation, “a man in his 20s” was arrested on Sunday “on suspicion of rape and assault.”

According to police on Sunday, the suspect “remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”

In a statement to Footwear News, Manchester United said, “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

The body previously said it would launch its own investigation into the matter once it was made aware of the allegations.

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media,” Manchester United said on Sunday morning. “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Manchester United confirmed that all Greenwood merchandise had been removed from its online store as of Monday afternoon.