Nike Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New ‘Seen It All’ Campaign Starring Spike Lee

Nike's new "Seen It All" Campaign is directed by and stars Spike Lee.

Spike Lee has “Seen It All.” Or so he claims in Nike’s new campaign.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the iconic athletic brand just dropped a new short film directed by and starring Spike Lee as Mars Blackmon from his 1986 film “She’s Gotta Have It.” The short is all about paying homage to some of the most legendary athletes and epic sports moments in history, while also celebrating the new generation. The director calls out greats (or GOATS) like Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Kobe Bryant, Mia Hamm and Megan Rapinoe.

A still from Nike’s new ‘Seen It All’ 50th anniversary campaign. Lee is holding up an Air Jordan 4 while Hubbard-Salk is showing off a green Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe. CREDIT: Nike

Meanwhile, Indigo Hubbard-Salk, who co-stars in the short as Zimmie, declares that the “future’s on deck,” mentioning star athletes like Naomi Osaka, Sabrina Ionescu, Chloe Kim, Ja Morant, Reilyn Turner and Joe Burrow. While Mars and Zimmie play chess in a park, they debate the past and the future of sports. At one moment, they proclaim: “One thing we can both agree on is that, YO, it’s gotta be the shoes!”

In a behind-the-scenes image from the shoot, Spike Lee can be seen posing in a pair of white, black and red Jordan 4s while Hubbard-Salk rocks bright-green Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s.

A behind-the-scenes image of Spike Lee posing with co-star Indigo Hubbard-Salk. CREDIT: Nike

“Over the past 50 years, Nike has been a champion for athletes and sport and will remain true to that,” a press statement reads. “Nike’s 50th anniversary is about looking to its past for inspiration, as the company expands sport for a new generation over the next 50 years.”

Check out the full film below.