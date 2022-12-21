NFL Owners Will Reportedly Invest in Nobull as Brand Continues Category Expansion

Nobull has reportedly secured an investment from the NFL.

According to a report from The Athletic, the publication’s sources confirmed NFL owners voted last week at their winter meeting in Irving, Texas, to invest in Nobull. The amount the NFL invested, however, could not be determined.

In the report, The Athletic stated its sources confirmed the owners have each agreed to put another $5 million, or $160 million, into 32 Equity, which is the league’s venture capital fund that is investing in Nobull. A copy of the meeting agenda, according to The Athletic, listed a vote on Nobull.

In a statement emailed to FN, Nobull chief marketing officer Todd Meleney declined to comment on the report but highlighted the brand’s growing relationship with the league.

“2022 was a landmark year for Nobull, and our official partnership announcement with the NFL in August marked a major step in our journey as a brand. We are excited about Nobull’s future growth in the U.S. and globally. As a private company, we do not disclose financial information and cannot provide further comment at this time,” Meleney said in the statement.

Though Nobull, which launched in 2015, found its footing by creating footwear and apparel for CrossFit athletes, in recent years it has expanded into other fitness-focused categories, such as running, cycling, golf and more.

And for football, in particular, it has notched significant wins.

In August, Nobull and the NFL announced a multiyear partnership naming the athletic brand as the official Combine training partner of the NFL and the official on-field supplier of apparel and headwear for the NFL Scouting Combine.

It also is building relationships with key players on the field. In August 2021, the brand added then-rookie New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to its robust ambassador roster, which also includes quarterback Will Grier of the Dallas Cowboys.