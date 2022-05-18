New Balance Reveals Latest ‘We Got Now’ Campaign Featuring Jack Harlow, Kawhi Leonard and Others

Kawhi Leonard (L) and Jack Harlow in the latest New Balance "We Got Now" campaign.

New Balance has tapped several of its beloved brand ambassadors — including rap megastar Jack Harlow and two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard — to lead its new “We Got Now” campaign.

Before month’s end, the athletic powerhouse will deliver a 60-second video featuring Harlow and Leonard, as well as singer-songwriter IU and soccer players Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka. New Balance will release three vignettes from the longer video, with the first starring Harlow and Leonard. In the spot, which released today, the two are playing basketball on a weathered outdoor court to the tune of “Hey You” by funk band Experience Unlimited.

Following Harlow and Leonard — who signed with New Balance in February and November 2018, respectively — the company will deliver a second spot starring Sterling and Saka, and end the series with one featuring IU.

“We Got Now” is a campaign that New Balance launched in 2020, and it debuted with a video starring Leonard. The ongoing campaign is centered around New Balance’s belief in the power of now, and the brand described “We Got Now” as a “rallying cry for a global generation to fearlessly redefine themselves in pursuit of their passions.” What’s more, New Balance said now “is the time to energize culture and create positive action, without waiting for permission.”

As for the ambassadors in the campaign, New Balance described them as “the faces shaping the now in the worlds of sport and culture,” and said the new video was created to “highlight the joy of their craft in everyday moments, not just when they’re on the world’s biggest stages.”

New Balance tapped New York City-based marketing agency VMLY&R to concept and produce the latest installment of “We Got Now.” The effort will live on Newbalance.com and on its social media channels, the brand said, as well as media placements throughout the year.