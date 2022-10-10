Nike Basketball Signs LeBron James’ Son Bronny James and Several Other Student Athletes

Nike Basketball has signed five student athletes to its ambassador roster, including the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James.

The newest signees to its student athlete roster include Bronny James, Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and JuJu Watkins. Signing these student athletes, according to Nike, is part of the company’s mission to serve the future of athletes and sport by teaming up with “inspiring young athletes who are leading the way now — both on the court and in their communities.”

Through this partnership, Bronny James, a senior point guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, aims to continue to “support the LeBron James Family Foundation and positively impact communities that matter most to him.”

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me,” Bronny James said in a statement.

As for Clark, although her career is young, the junior point guard at the University of Iowa has already racked up several accolades. Clark is a consensus first-team All-American in 2022, as well as the 2021-22 Big Ten Player of the Year and the 2022 Naismith Trophy finalist. Also, Clark is the first to win the Dawn Staley Guard of the Year Award two years in a row and is the only D1 women’s basketball player to lead the country in both assists per game and points per game in a season.

“I grew up watching Nike athletes across all sports play their game. They have inspired me to work hard and make a difference. I’m humbled to be part of this first Nike basketball class and passionate about inspiring the next,” Clark said in a statement.

Jones, who is a senior guard at Stanford University, has also accomplished quite a bit in her young basketball career. Jones is also an NCAA champion, earning the NCAA Tournament Final Four Most Outstanding Player award during the victory in 2021.

“Basketball has given me so much over the years. I’m excited about the opportunity this partnership presents — to give back to my community in more ways than I ever imagined possible,” Jones said in a statement.

The remaining two ballers Nike has signed are both rising high school stars.

DJ Wagner, a point guard from Camden High School in Camden, N.J., is the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner and grandson of former NBA player Milt Wagner. Aside from his skills on the court, off the court he is established an annual community giveback program that provides book bags with school supplies to thousands of local kids.

“I’ve seen the impact this game — and the people who play it — can have on the community, and I’m looking forward to taking it to the next level with Nike in Camden and beyond,” DJ Wagner said in a statement.

Watkins, a senior guard who plays ball at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, is the 2021-22 California Gatorade Player of the Year and the 2021-22 MaxPreps National Player of the Year. Off the court, Watkins volunteers with the Watts Labor Community Action Committee, as well as youth basketball camps and youth programs. Also, she supports local food banks, toy drives and her sister’s nonprofit. With Nike, the brand said Watkins will help revitalize basketball spaces across L.A. and “redefine the future of women’s basketball.”

“My family’s always given back to the community and now it’s my turn. With Nike’s support, I know I can make a difference. I can’t wait to share my love for the game with young athletes in Los Angeles — especially in the Watts community — and around the world,” Watkins said in a statement.