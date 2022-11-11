Kith Founder Ronnie Fieg Has Been Named Creative Director of the New York Knicks

Ronnie Fieg has a new title on his resume.

The Kith founder and CEO has been named the first-ever creative director for the New York Knicks. In a statement released today, Fieg — a Queens, NY native and lifelong Knicks fan — will be tasked with “building a community around an international brand” in this new role, and will also develop an in-house line of products and oversee the creative around the team.

Fieg and the Kith brand have a strong history with the Knicks. In 2020, the first collaborative apparel collection between the imprint and the team dropped in 2020, a year that also saw the release of the the Knicks’ City Edition uniform that was designed by Fieg and Kith. In 2021, Kith and the Knicks would partner yet again, which included a new City Edition uniform, a newly designed court at Madison Square Garden (MSG) and a refurbished playground court in Queens.

“The opportunity came about a few seasons into designing the City Edition uniforms and the growing relationship between myself and their marketing team. I think they saw the passion I have for the team and wanted to evolve what we’ve been doing with Kith into something more,” Fieg said in a statement. “Long conversations about what the Knicks mean to the league and to the world helped shape the opportunity to really do some special things.”

He continued, “I think the immediate work calls for consistency in how you view the Knicks as a brand and help grow that to more of a global identity in the long run. I feel that many people love the team, and it’s going to be my responsibility that they also all love the brand the same way I do.”

To celebrate the announcement, Kith and the Knicks will host an experience at MSG tonight when the team play’s the Detroit Pistons, dubbed Kith Night. Tonight, the Knicks will debut the Kith-designed 2022-23 City Edition uniforms and City Edition court. This year’s City Edition uniform, according to a statement, was inspired by the 1999-2003 Knicks uniforms, “bridging the gap between past and present.”

Upon entry, fans will receive a copy of the Kith for Slam commemorative Knicks magazine, and will find a collaborative towel created with the Knicks and Stella Artois on their seat. Also, concession stands will serve beverages in co-branded Kith for Knicks cups, and Kith Treats will be serving the Fiegster ice cream special to select seats. And T-shirts from the forthcoming Kith for Knicks collection will be launched into the stands during breaks in the game.

Ghostface Killah (L) and Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan in selections from the Kith for Knicks collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

There will also be a one-day pop-up inside Chase Square at Madison Square Garden that will sell the Kith for Knicks collection before the Nov. 12 global launch. The pop-up will open at 5:30 p.m. ET prior to the 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

“When Ronnie created his first Knicks City Edition uniform during the 2020-21 season, the organization knew we had something special, and each year’s design has been more innovative than the last. We are honored to have him join the Knicks as creative director,” Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. president and CCO David Hopkinson said in a statement. “Ronnie’s position will help provide a distinctive look and feel across marketing, content and merchandise initiatives. Given Ronnie’s lifelong Knicks fandom, creative vision and New York City roots, we are extremely excited for our continued and expanded collaboration.”

In other Kith news, the company will be honored with the Retailer of the Year award at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards on Nov. 30. This year, through collaborations, robust seasonal releases and compelling marketing campaigns, Kith has crafted an upscale lifestyle that’s attainable for all, earning the retailer the recognition. Also, Fieg and his team tapped into pop culture like never before this year via memorable partnerships including BMW, “Goodfellas,” Gert Boyle and the iconic “Tough Mother” imagery for Columbia and more.