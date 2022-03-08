Luka Doncic Is Reportedly Getting a Jordan Brand Signature Shoe in 2022

Jordan Brand added NBA star Luka Doncic to its star-studded athlete roster in December 2019, and now it appears the Dallas Mavericks baller is about to get his own signature shoe.

News broke yesterday that several colorways of Doncic’s upcoming debut signature shoe, dubbed the Jordan Luka 1, will release in 2022, which was first reported by Sneaker News. The outlet also reported that the Luka 1 could potentially have an alternate name, the Sly Fox, and revealed released dates for multiple colorways that will hit stores from June through December.

Although Jordan Brand hasn’t yet confirmed the release, Tim MacMahon, NBA reporter for ESPN, said via Twitter late last night that Doncic confirmed the Sneaker News report that Jordan Brand will release his signature shoe “soon.” Also, MacMahon said Doncic confirmed that he had design input, but would not offer further details.

If reports are true and Doncic does get a signature shoe, he would be one of a few NBA players on the Jordan Brand athlete roster to get one, a list that includes Russell Westbrook and Zion Williamson. Aside from the product of Slovenia, the Jordan Brand list of sponsored athletes includes several NBA stars such as Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and others.

In December 2019, Doncic said in a statement of signing with Jordan Brand: “It is exciting to join such a talented roster and being given the privilege of defining the next generation of the Jordan Brand. Michael Jordan was a hero of mine growing up, so being able to represent this iconic brand, especially as a kid from Slovenia, is an honor.”

Doncic is a three-time NBA All-Star and was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2019.