Jordan Brand Adds NFL Star Deebo Samuel to Its Athlete Roster

One of the best football players in the NFL is now a Jordan Brand athlete.

The namesake brand of NBA icon Michael Jordan announced that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is its latest athlete signee. Terms of the deal were not revealed.

“To me, it’s surreal and truly special to hear I’m joining the family,” Samuel said in a statement. “As a kid, all I wanted were Js. Being a part of the Jordan Brand is something I’ve always wanted, and for it to be a reality is special to me. It’s a dream come true to be a Jordan Brand athlete and help carry this legacy forward to the next generation on and off the field.”

Samuel is the latest addition to Jordan Brand’s roster of wide receivers that includes Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Chase Claypool and several others.

“It’s funny because guys all the time in the locker room are asking me, ‘How did you get that done? Put me in contact with someone.’ Or they’re asking if they can get some of my gear when I get a package. It’s obviously one thing to be a Jordan Brand athlete, but I will take it a step further and say it’s a whole other thing to be a Jordan Brand athlete as a football player. That’s rare air,” Samuel said in a statement.

Deebo Samuel in the Air Jordan 9 “Gym Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Aside from hitting the field in Jordan Brand cleats, Samuel said he was attracted to the company’s being purpose and being about action over words.

“Athletes not only want their voice to be heard in the community, but they want to make an impact in their community. So for me, I’m looking forward to partnering with Jordan Brand to make an impact utilizing their platform — hopefully in the mental health space which I’m very passionate about,” Samuel said in a statement.

In July, Samuel signed a three-year contract extension with the 49ers worth up to $73.5 million, with $58.1 million guaranteed.

The 49ers are 1-2 on the season. The team will host the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.