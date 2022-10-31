Jordan Brand’s First NIL Athlete is Kiki Rice

Jordan Brand has tapped basketball player Kiki Rice as its first-ever NIL signing. The 18-year-old, incoming University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) freshman’s partnership with Jordan marks her ability to monetize her name, image and likeness (NIL), first established for college athletes as of July 2021.

“It’s an incredible milestone, and I think it’s a testament to the hard work I’ve put in and all the people around me who have helped me get to this point,” Rice said in a statement. “Signing with the Jordan Brand is another motivating factor for me to continue to work hard and achieve my goals.”

Kiki Rice for Jordan Brand. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Rice joins a range of decorated female athletes on Jordan Brands roster, including Crystal Dangerfield, Jordin Canada, Te’a Cooper, Chelsea Dungee, Dearica Hamby, Satou Sabally, Arella Guirantes, Kia Nurse and Aerial Powers. During her signing with the brand, Rice particularly says she hopes to “bridge the gap” for female athletes to increase gender equity in sports.

“My advice to young athletes, especially young girls who want to play at the next level, is to stay confident and don’t let someone else tell you what you can and can’t do,” Rice said in a statement. “You’re the only one who can determine your limits, and there’s no reason why you can’t achieve the things you set your mind to.”

The signing also marks a full-circle moment for Rice, who’s a longtime wearer of Jordan’s 1 and 4 sneakers and counts herself as a fan of Jordan’s as well.