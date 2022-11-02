‘Euphoria’ Star Javon Walton Is Now the Youngest Jordan Brand Signee

Javon Walton earned the nickname “Wanna” from his parents as a child, a name given to him for his unrelenting want to do anything and everything. The title is a fitting one, given the success he has achieved so far both as an actor and a boxer.

Now, the multihyphenate can add brand signee to his resume.

Walton is the latest addition to the Jordan Brand family, a lineup that includes the likes of NBA star Luka Dončić, standout NFL quarterback Dak Prescott and others. The company has also bolstered the youth presence on its roster as of late, adding both 19-year-old NBA rookie sensation Paolo Banchero and 18-year-old incoming UCLA basketball player Kiki Rice — the company’s first name, image and likeness (NIL) athlete — in October.

At just 16, Walton has become the youngest member of Team Jordan.

“Jordan is the home for me is because it is a symbol of greatness and represents limitless potential,” Walton told FN.

Talk of signing with Jordan Brand, according to Walton, began in July when he appeared in the campaign for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha.”

“Reggie Saunders [Jordan Brand VP of entertainment marketing] was really pushing for me. Jordan Brand saw my abilities in the boxing and acting spaces, and saw that I was really trying to do something special and that I am doing something special,” Walton said. “I’m not just out here trying to do what’s normal. I want to make a huge difference in all different aspects and areas in my life. I think that’s why Jordan wanted to sign me.”

In addition to joining the team, Walton has worked with Jordan Brand — a company with a rich history in boxing, which includes backing icons Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. — to create a custom boxing boot.

“Boxing is just what I love, man. That’s been my passion since day one. I live and I breathe boxing, and that’s what kicked off everything in my career,” Walton said. “The design behind the boot is bringing back that Roy Jones Jr. and Andre Ward look, but with my own special twist to it. Roy Jones Jr. wore it back in the day, and I’m really just bringing it back to life.”

Jordan Brand, however, did not confirm if the boot would eventually see a retail release or if it would be exclusive to Walton.

Javon Walton (L) and Jordan Brand VP of entertainment marketing Reggie Saunders. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Suguitan

Walton’s favorite boxers today are some of the sport’s elite, names that include Teofimo Lopez, Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta “Tank” Davis. One day soon, Walton hopes to be included among the best.

“A short-term goal — and it’s really not that long away — is signing at 18 as a professional boxer. That’s only a year and a half away,” he said. “I’m really excited about that. The end goal is to be a world champion in multiple divisions and really just take over the boxing game.”

Outside of the ring, Walton has a solid acting career. His most notable character is Ashtray on the HBO show “Euphoria,” and he also has standout roles on the series “The Umbrella Academy” and in the 2022 film “Samaritan” with Sylvester Stallone.

Looking ahead, Walton revealed to FN that he’s set to make a major announcement “with a huge streaming service” in the next week or so. He also revealed a role he’d like to play in the future.

“A dream roll for me would be [‘Batman’ sidekick] Robin. I think that I’d play that pretty well, and I just I love that whole superhero world,” Walton said. “I feel like I could put like my own special spin on it, which would be super cool. It would be done like no one else.”