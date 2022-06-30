Inov-8 Taps Mike Snell as CEO

Inov-8 has a new CEO.

The UK-based outdoor performance brand announced Mike Snell as its next CEO. Inov-8 confirmed Snell will join the business in October. Snell will succeed Wayne Edy, the founder of Inov-8, who was serving as its interim CEO.

“Landing Mike as our new CEO is a real coup. He comes with a wealth of sports industry experience, a world class understanding of both physical and online retail, and he possesses a passion for running and sports,” Edy said in a statement. “Mike will lead our talented global team forward in what is set to be a very exciting new phase for us with more announcements in due course.”

Snell most recently served as commercial director for supermarket chain Asda, and prior to Asda, he was the chief commercial officer at fitness and adventure-focused retailer Wiggle.

Edy sold Inov-8 — the company he founded in 2003 — to Japanese sportswear company Descente in 2015. He would then buy the company back from Descente in 2021.

In addition to announcing a new CEO, the company made a new product announcement, revealing its first-ever hike clothing range. Venturelite is Inov-8’s new clothing collection designed with faster and lighter outdoor adventure in mind.

The collection, Inov-8 said, was designed with an ergonomic fit that works with the body’s natural movements when hiking, and includes mid-layers, hoodies, T-shirts, pants, shorts. Also, Inov-8 confirmed a three-layer waterproof and breathable jacket will launch in the winter.

Looks for women and men from the Inov-8 Venturelite range. CREDIT: Courtesy of Inov-8

Women’s selections from the Inov-8 Venturelite range. CREDIT: Courtesy of Inov-8