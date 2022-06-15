Hoka has revealed its first-ever global brand campaign, dubbed “Fly Human Fly,” and with it, a new running shoe.

The red-hot running and outdoor brand announced the launch of “Fly Human Fly” today, an effort Hoka said is “an invitation to humanity to a place of joy, optimism and limitless possibilities.” Breaking down its purpose further, Hoka said “the campaign “will act as a vehicle to encourage consumers to meet Hoka at the starting line and take flight to new heights — together.”

“‘Fly Human Fly’ is the gateway to strengthening our connection with brand loyalists while inducting new adopters into the Hoka community. Hoka is championed by those who fell in love with the brand years ago and this new campaign provides a gateway to a new global audience,” Norma Delaney, VP of global brand marketing at Hoka, said in a statement. “Through ‘Fly Human Fly,’ we invite people into Hoka’s world where pinnacle product innovation is not only easy on the body, but world class fast. Movement supported by Hoka unlocks joy, optimism and a world of limitless potential.”

Hoka said the campaign will be amplified globally across its owned media and digital platforms, as well as media platforms outside of its own.

The campaign’s first video spot, dubbed “Pursuit,” is out now. The 60-second clip, according to Hoka, establishes its “belief in the transcendent power of movement.”

Hoka timed the release of the campaign to the debut of its Mach 5 running shoe, the next look from its beloved race-ready Mach franchise. The lightweight performance style features creel mesh uppers and lay-flat tongues, and offers the runner a snappier ride due to its responsive Profly midsole foam and rubberized EVA underfoot.

The Hoka Mach 5 is available now in men’s and women’s sizing via Hoka.com for $140.