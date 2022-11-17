Foot Locker Opens Distribution Center in Reno

Foot Locker Inc. has opened a new distribution center in Reno, Nevada.

The 465,000 square foot center will serve more than 300 stores on the West Coast, process more than 20 million units and employ 200 full-time workers. The center, which will be Foot Locker’s second largest in the US, represents a more than $40 million investment and will help cut down shipping times in the region by more than 50%, Foot Locker said.

“The opening of this new distribution center is an important milestone moment for Foot Locker,” said Mary Dillon, president and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. “As we continue to take important steps to evolve our omnichannel capabilities and provide a more seamless experience for our customers, investments and facilities like these are preparing us for continued success.”

The announcement comes shortly after Foot Locker said it would permanently close a distribution center in Wausau, Wisconsin and lay off 210 employees through April. At the time, a Foot Locker spokesperson said the closure represented the company’s “efforts to optimize our U.S. distribution network to serve our customers nationwide more efficiently and effectively.”

The new center in Reno will utilize LED lighting, reclaimed water and recycled materials as part of Foot Locker’s ongoing ESG committments.

“We have designed this facility from the ground up with the latest technology,” said SVP of global supply chain Todd Greener “This will allow us to respond to the ever-changing needs of our customers while strengthening our larger supply chain network.”

Foot Locker operates about 2,800 stores in 28 countries under its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Atmos, WSS and Sidestep banners.

The footwear retailer reported better-than-expected earnings results for Q2 in August, with net income of $94 million, or 99 cents per share. Total sales dropped by 9.2% to $2.07 billion. The company cut its fiscal 2022 outlook and now expects total sales to fall between 6% and 7% for the year.

Foot Locker reports Q3 earnings on Friday.