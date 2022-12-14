Standing Out, Naturally

FILA’s latest collection taps into the brand’s rich heritage in sports, most notably mountaineering, while also offering a fresh and sporty interpretation of the outdoors-inspired fashion trend.

The FILA Great Outdoors Collection Collection is a fashion-forward statement that touts bold colors and strong designs along with prints, including a giraffe camouflage motif that is a little abstract and full of fun energy. The collection has over 35 pieces of apparel, accessories, and footwear for men and women.

Whether you hit the trails or the avenue for an urban adventure, or just want to chill with your favorite spiced latte, the FILA Great Outdoors Collection collection combines functional apparel with pure comfort and coziness.

The mix and match apparel line features cotton jersey, sherpa, polar fleece, and durable wovens. FILA describes the color scheme as reflecting a cool winter wonderland with shades of light icy blue contrasted against cream, navy blue, and evergreen. The collection not only celebrates the outdoors, but our personal connection to the natural world.

FILA has a tradition for adventure, and it is key part of the brand’s DNA, which is clearly reflected with this collection. As a continuation of the FILA Explore Collection, which first debuted in 2019, FILA said the new product range “is intended to inspire people to get outdoors and enjoy nature, while also drawing inspiration from nature and natural territories in its design details.”

FILA jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy image.

For men, the apparel includes a variety of hoodies, joggers, and tracksuits as well as vests, sherpa jackets, and long-sleeve tees. Notable pieces for the men’s wear include a woven cargo pant with a FILA Explore patch and a drawstring waist. The color-blocked weatherproof anorak is also noteworthy for its bold design, guaranteed to turn heads.

For women, the collection features short and long-sleeve tees, and sherpa jackets along with outerwear including parkas, long jackets, and cropped puffer jackets. All items sport the FILA Explore logo. Call-out pieces for the women’s wear include all-over animal prints in sherpa, polar fleece, and jersey.

FILA. CREDIT: Courtesy Image.

Additionally, the collection offers unisex pullovers, hoodies, and tees, that tout the energized, all-over giraffe camouflage print design. There are also accessories that include bucket hats, sherpa baseball caps, and waist packs.

Footwear for men, features the FILA trail inspired Oakmont TR, offered in colorways that tie back to the apparel line, as well as the Ray Tracer TR 2 and Electrove 2 silhouettes.

For women’s footwear, FILA gives it the animal print treatment, fully aligning with the outdoors theme, and includes: the Disruptor II Premium Animal, Trigate, and Grant Hill 2.

Price points for the collection runs from $25 to $298 and will be available on FILA.com.