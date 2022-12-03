Fear of God Athletics Says It’s Not Connected to the Adidas Basketball ‘Remember the Why’ Campaign & Reveals the Focus of Its Adidas Partnership

Adidas announced in December 2020 that it had entered into a longterm partnership with Fear of God, the label owned and founded by Jerry Lorenzo. At the time, Adidas said in a statement that Lorenzo would drive the creative and business strategy for its basketball division, and that the partnership would yield Fear of God Athletics.

This week, Fear of God Athletics released a statement via social media that provided an update on the Adidas partnership. It was delivered more than a week after Adidas Basketball revealed its new “Remember the Why” campaign promoting its 2023 collection, which was referenced in the statement. The collection will debut via Adidas.com on Dec. 8.

“Jerry Lorenzo and Fear of God are not involved or connected to the Adidas Basketball ‘Remember the Why’ campaign and collection launching this holiday season. The partnership between Adidas and Jerry Lorenzo has evolved over the past two years to a concentrated focus on the creation and development of Fear of God Athletics,” the label wrote via Instagram.

The statement continued, “Both houses look forward to sharing more in the first half of 2023 and remain enthusiastic about the vision for our collective partnership.”

Before joining Adidas, Lorenzo was aligned with Nike. While with Nike, Lorenzo and Fear of God delivered several coveted sneakers including the Nike Air Fear of God 1 and the Nike Air Fear of God Moccasin. He also created sneakers with other Nike Inc. brands during his time partnering with the company, such as Converse.

In December 2020, Adidas said in its announcement that the partnership with Lorenzo and Fear of God “challenges and exists beyond traditional collaboration” and “is the truest and most honest form of both personal and business relationship.”

“This is a role that is unprecedented in its very nature and nuanced attribution that it defies all titles and traditional definitions. This is a fearless move where shared vision and conviction are at the heart of the accretion of two brands shaping sports and culture, with the purpose to truly multiply our nuanced strengths to revolutionize the performance basketball industry forever,” Lorenzo said in the December 2020 statement. “Adidas and Fear of God share the same dream for the future of basketball, on and beyond the court, and we look forward to changing the face of the industry through a new model that will unfold before us in the coming years.”