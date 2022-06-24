Dick’s CEO Says Company Will Pay Up to $4,000 to Help Abortion Access to Employees

Dick’s Sporting Goods was among the various retailers and brands to made a public statement reacting to the Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The ruling, which had been expected since a leaked opinion surfaced in early May, eliminates protections for abortions after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half of the 50 states.

In response to the ruling, Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart posted a statement on LinkedIn announcing that Dick’s will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees to travel to the nearest location to receive access to an abortion if their states restrict it. Employees, spouses and dependents are eligible for this benefit.

“We at Dick’s Sporting Goods are prepared to ensure that all of our teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which they live,” Hobart said.

Hobart also mentioned that she recognizes that some employees and athletes will not agree with the company’s decision. “However, we also recognize that decisions involving health and families are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration,” she said. “We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them.”

Other companies reacted with similar statements on Friday, announcing supportive measures for their employees looking for abortion access.

Levi Strauss & Co., which previously announced benefits to help employees cover the cost of traveling to obtain an abortion, said on Friday that it remains committed to supporting its employees as well as reproductive health organizations. Gap Inc. said that any employee covered under its healthcare plans can access those benefits in any state, even if they travel to do so.