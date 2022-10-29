Coco Gauff Signs a Multiyear Extension With New Balance

New Balance has extended its partnership with tennis star Coco Gauff.

The Boston-based athletic brand announced it has entered into a long-term extension with Gauff, 18, who is currently ranked No. 4 in singles and No. 2 in doubles in the world. Terms of the extension were not disclosed.

“I couldn’t ask for a more committed team that is forward-thinking in their approach and match my love for the game with their passion for quality and creativity. New Balance has supported me since my junior tennis years and has been by my side for the biggest moments of my career,” Gauff said in a statement. “The team feels like family, so it was an easy decision to extend with a team that has embraced me as a person and genuinely works to help bring out my best.”

New Balance head of tennis sports marketing Evan Zeder added, “Our relationship with Coco is truly one of a kind. We’ve grown from seeing a bright future in 2018, to working with one of the most dynamic, creative and thoughtful individuals for the long haul. Coco’s drive, passion and positivity embody our partnership and the New Balance brand. We are excited to continue to work with Coco to deliver innovative products that elevate her performance on court, and at the same time celebrate her off court style and influence, to inspire the next generation.”

Although her career is young, Gauff has already proven herself to be a top-tier competitor. For instance, she made the final at the 2022 French Open against Iga Świątek in June, and reached her first quarter-finals at the US Open in September.

To celebrate the extension, New Balance revealed a new colorway of the athlete’s Coco CG1 signature tennis shoe, dubbed “All in the Family.” New Balance confirmed Gauff will wear the look on Nov. 3 ahead of the WTA Finals, where she will be the youngest player in the tournament.

The New Balance Coco CG1 “All in the Family” will be available for purchase via Newbalance.com and at select global retailers on Nov. 3 for $170.

New Balance Coco CG1 “All in the Family.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

“When working with Coco on this colorway we discussed the powerful properties found in crystals and how they are used to celebrate new beginnings,” New Balance footwear designer Cordell Jordan said in a statement. “The dark green and red found in the All in the Family colorway represent her heart and root chakras which stands for the vision and passion she has on and off the court, all while keeping her grounded and humble through it all.”

In July, New Balance revealed Gauff’s signature Coco CG1 shoe, which she wore prior to their Aug. 26 retail release during an exhibition match against Taylor Townsend at the Atlanta Open in Georgia’s Atlantic Station.