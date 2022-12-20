Brooks Running Expands Ohio Presence With New Distribution Center

Brooks is expanding its presence in Ohio.

The Seattle-based running brand last week signed a lease for a nearly 600,000-square-foot distribution center in Ashville, Ohio, at the Rickenbacker Logistics Park.

Brooks is set to move into the new center in Q2 — the brand’s current, 284,000-square-foot center is nearby. The new facility, which is Brooks’ second distribution center in the U.S., will sit on 28 acres of land and allow for building expansions of up to 1 million square feet.

According to Brooks, this new location is a strategic move to keep Brooks close to customers and clients.

“As we continue to increase our ability to meet the needs of today’s runners and expand our reach throughout the running community, we’re excited to begin this new chapter in Columbus,” said Erik Rodriguez, senior director for global distribution at Brooks in a statement. “This new facility marks an increase in our potential to meet demand in a strategic location with new logistical advancements.”

Brooks broke sales records in 2021 and ended the year with global revenue in excess of $1.11 billion, marking a 31% percent increase from 2020 and the first time the brand hit 1 billion in revenue annually. In North America, revenue was $889.1 million, representing a 33% growth from 2020. The company’s e-commerce channels in North America grew 149% compared to 2019.

Since joining Brooks in 2001, Brooks CEO Jim Weber has overseen a vast turnaround plan for the company that had previously been on the brink of bankruptcy. Since the brand narrowed its focus to performance running in 2017, global revenue has doubled.