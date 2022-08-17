Brooks Taps Actor David Harbour of ‘Stranger Things’ for ‘It’s Your Run’ Brand Campaign

Brooks has revealed a new brand campaign, and has recruited “Stranger Things” star David Harbour to help bring it to life.

The running brand revealed “It’s Your Run” today, an effort Brooks described in a statement as a celebration of all types of runners who are finding their best run in whatever creative ways they want. “It’s Your Run” features seven videos with voiceover from Harbour, who Brooks said has been a vocal proponent of running, as well as the mental and physical benefits it provides.

“As someone who didn’t always consider themselves a runner, but recently came to appreciate what running can do for me both physically and mentally, I’m glad to be a part of Brooks’ ‘It’s Your Run’ campaign,” Harbour said in a statement. “They recognize that running is not always easy, but celebrate every runner that’s out there finding their best run in their own creative way.”

Harbour — who is an admitted fan of the Brooks Glycerin 20 — also offered some running tips of his own with the release of the campaign.

“My run is mainly a lower heart rate, steady state run for long periods of time, like an hour or an hour and a half. Sometimes I’ll even fast-walk,” Harbour said. “My advice is to start with walking and just when inspired, jog a bit. Start slow, start easy, enjoy yourself. Do what works for you.”

Actor David Harbour lacing up the Brooks Glycerin 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

Brooks revealed the “It’s Your Run” campaign as the brand continues to win. Last week, the brand announced its global revenue was up 11% for Q2 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, despite the ongoing economic and supply chain issues that are impacting the broader industry. With its Q2 performance, Brooks said the company is still on track for projected double-digit revenue growth in 2022.