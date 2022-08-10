Boxer Alycia Baumgardner Talks Oofos and Explains Active Recovery Ahead of Mikaela Mayer Megafight

In just one month, boxing champion Alycia Baumgardner will face Mikaela Mayer in a 130-pound title unification fight in London. With training camp for the biggest fight of her career underway, thanks to Oofos, post workout recovery isn’t much of a concern.

Baumgardner — who will enter the ring Sept. 10 with a 12-1 record with seven knockouts — signed with Oofos in January. Speaking with FN, the athlete admitted she wasn’t familiar with active recovery before being introduced to the brand.

“I was not aware of what active recovery was until Oofos came along. We have hard workouts in boxing, and after a hard day of training, I want to put on an Oofos, walk around in Oofos, because I’m putting in the recovery time and it’s comfortable,” Baumgardner said.

Now that she is intimately familiar with active recovery, Baumgardner wants to spread the message.

“Active recovery is not talked about enough,” she said. “Athletes have to understand that you need to recover, and if athletes are more aware of what active recovery is, you’ll take care of your body and have longevity in your sport.”

The benefits Oofos provides, according to Baumgardner, is especially critical for boxers.

“When we’re fighting, you have boxing shoes. Those aren’t comfortable — and you’re always on your feet,” she explained. “You’re jump-roping, you’re doing footwork drills, and with sparring you’re constantly moving, you’re not standing in one spot. When you’re in training camp preparing for a fight, we’re putting in at least three-plus miles, we’re doing sprints, we’re getting up early at 5 a.m., we’re having three-a-day practices. It’s an all-day thing every day for a good month-and-a-half preparing for one fight for one night. Oofos is definitely necessary because of all the wear and tear, the pounding on your feet.”

But Baumgardner is not only a boxer. When she’s not in the ring, she is both a boxing commentator and a model. (Baumgardner signed with Ford Models in March 2021.) Because of this, she admitted she has pairs of Oofos everywhere.

“They are everywhere I go. I always have to have a pair of Oofos on me to make sure I’m keeping my recovery in check,” Baumgardner said. “Some are in my closet, some are in the laundry room, some are in the living room, some are in my car, I have pairs at the gym. The more time I spend outside the ring, the more I need comfort.”

Alycia Baumgardner in the women’s Oofos Ooahh Sport Flex Sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Oofos

When Baumgardner signed with Oofos, she joined an already star-studded roster of beloved athletes. The brand’s ambassador roster includes retired NFL greats Deion Sanders and Alex Smith, as well as former WNBA star and current South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley and several others. While the aforementioned athletes were stars on the gridiron and the hardwood, Baumgardner is aware her boxing peers don’t often get afforded the same opportunities, and because of this, she isn’t willing to take this one lightly.

“The sport of boxing doesn’t have a lot of athletes with these types of sponsorships. As a woman boxer who is a world champion, it’s nice to see the sport of boxing have some light shined on it,” Baumgardner said. “Boxing is one of the sports that need the most recovery, I would say, and it’s amazing to be a part of the Oofos team of other athletes and influential people.”

Aside from pushing the narrative of active recovery and all the benefits of wearing Oofos, Baumgardner has other goals for the partnership. “I want to create a shoe. I think that would be dope,” she said.

Baumgardner will face Mayer on Sept. 10 at the O2 Arena in London. The fight will air live via ESPN+.