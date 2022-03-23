Adidas Announces NIL Program for More Than 50,000 Student Athletes

Adidas is launching a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) network for student athletes at any NCAA Division I university that is partnered with the athletic brand.

Via the program, which will launch in four phases over the next year, more than 50,000 student-athletes will be eligible to become paid affiliate brand ambassadors with Adidas, regardless of gender. In line with Adidas’ goal to accelerate inclusivity and equality, the program will start with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Power-5 conference partners in fall 2022 and then roll out to other schools through 2023.

“At Adidas, we are committed to creating change through sport and recognize the important role student-athletes play in shaping the future,” said Adidas North American president Rupert Campbell. “Our groundbreaking NIL program advances our commitments toward building inclusivity in sport and inspires athletes to realize a more equitable world. I can’t wait to see it come to life.”

This program builds upon the wave of opportunities that have emerged for student athletes after a new set of state and NCAA rules went into effect in July, which allows college athletes to sell the rights to their NIL. This legislation permits student athletes to profit from their own brands independent from their institutions.