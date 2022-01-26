Adidas Is Hiring More Than 2,800 New Employees This Year

Adidas just announced a major hiring goal for 2022 despite labor shortages across the industry.

The German giant said on Wednesday that it is looking to hire 2,800 new employees this year across 307 locations in 47 countries. More than 800 of these roles will be based in Germany and more than 900 are roles will be in Adidas retail stores. More than 500 positions will be in digital, IT and data & analytics and more than 50 will be for apprenticeships and dual study programs.

More than 800 of these roles will be based in the U.S., with 130 based in Adidas’ Portland, Oregon headquarters. Adidas currently employs close to 62,000 people, with 7,700 people in Germany.

“We want to set standards as an employer,” said Adidas’ executive board member responsible for human resources, Amanda Rajkumar. “Adidas is an employer like no other, and we go above and beyond every day to create an attractive working environment for our employees. adidas is fantastic, and I can only encourage those interested to apply.”

The hiring push comes as employers across different industries struggle to fill open roles. Across retail, this labor shortage has made it difficult for some companies to keep stores staffed.

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about 686,000 quit their jobs, a rate of 4.4%. Also in November, retail employment declined by 20,000 jobs across general merchandise stores, clothing accessories stores, and sporting goods, hobby, book, and music stores.