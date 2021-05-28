Skims Is Having Its First-Ever Public Sale — Shop Pieces Starting at Just $15

If you’re in the market for some new cozy pieces, now is the time to shop.

In honor of Memorial Day weekend, Kim Kardashian’s ultra-popular brand Skims is hosting its first-ever sale — offering customers up to 50% off a selection of its best-selling styles. From innovative shapewear and cozy knit sets to fluffy slides, there are plenty of covetable options to consider adding to your cart. The promotional event even includes accessories like seamless face masks, storage pouches, scrunchies and head wraps.

To receive half off, you must enter your email on the website when prompted. At this point, you can also opt in to receive updates on new drops and restocks, so you are the first to know when popular items are available.

Ready to get shopping? Keep scrolling to discover our favorite picks from the sale, and head to skims.com to see all the amazing mark downs.

The Slide

Made of plush faux fur and available in five versatile color options, The Slide is now half off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Seamless Face Mask 5 Pack

Now just $15, the Seamless Face Mask 5 Pack is offered in five neutral tones. Crated from a soft, stretchy nylon blend, these masks are designed to be one-size-fits-all and provide breathable, long-lasting wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Cotton Rib Legging

An ideal option for warm weather wear, Skims’ Cotton Rib Legging is designed to hug your curves and let the skin breathe to keep you cool and comfortable. The high-rise style is available in three colors and nine sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Soft Lounge Tank

Perfect for lounging or sleeping, the Soft Lounge Tank features a classic scoop neck and super-soft, breathable modal rib fabric that lends a body-hugging fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Velour Crew Neck Tank

For a slightly more elevated yet still casual look, we recommend Skims’ Velour Crew Neck Tank. It comes in four cool colorways: smoke, amethyst, sienna and honey.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Velour Sleep Top

Elevate your sleep game with this super cozy Velour Sleep Top. You can pair it with the Velour Pants by Skims to create a matching set.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Silk Robe

The brand’s limited edition bridal Silk Robe is luxury exemplified. And now, it’s marked down from $178 to just $74. Embroidered with “Mrs” on the breast pocket, it’s perfect for your wedding, honeymoon or anniversary, as well as for everyday wear.

Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Bodysuit

There are endless ways to style Skims’ Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Bodysuit. Tuck it into jeans and add a blazer on top or pair it with a skirt and sneakers for a more casual look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Stretchy Velvet Plunge Bra

You’ll want to reach for the Stretchy Velvet Plunge Bra every day thanks to its ultra-soft material and flattering design with ruched details. The barely-there bralette also features a front clasp for easy on and off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Waffle Hoodie

Made for comfort and style, the Waffle Hoodie is slightly cropped and fitted — yet relaxed in the shoulder and arms areas so you won’t feel the least bit constricted.