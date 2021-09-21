Koio’s First Women’s Collection Includes All the Chunky Shoes You Need for Fall

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Koio is venturing into a whole new market this week with its first official footwear collection for women.

The luxury footwear brand is launching a series of women’s-only silhouettes for fall ’21, including chic boots, loafers and moccasins. Handcrafted in Italy, the designs utilize everything from rubber-crepe soles to lifted jagged bases to tap into this season’s buzzy trend of lug-sole footwear and ’90s-chic utilitarian styles. The shoes also include perks like water-resistant seals and cushioned insoles for wear during any type of weather as temperatures start to drop.

Previously, all Koio styles have debuted in men’s or unisex sizes.

Koio launches its first official women’s collection for fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

Titled “Transformation,” the collection also offers up a more conscious appeal. As Koio aims to create a marriage between luxury and sustainable style, the brand tapped the LWG (Leather Working Group) to confirm that the hide for each new style was tanned in a facility that manages emissions, energy, water and waste responsibly. Each design is also intentionally handcrafted in smaller batches of production to minimize waste.

The silhouettes are priced from $298 to $398 and are offered in a mix of colorways, including with shades of black, brown, beige and white. Select styles are available today and the entirety of the collection will be available to shop Friday.

Prepare your closet for fall with these new styles, below.

